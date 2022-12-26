Christmas Day fire damages 3 businesses in St. Lucie County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A Christmas Day fire affected three businesses in St. Lucie County on Sunday, according to the fire district.

The fire occurred just after 1 p.m. in the 3300 block of South U.S. Highway 1.

There were several reports of black smoke coming from the structure.

When crews arrived they found heavy fire in the attic space.

Officials said the Red Cross was called to assist two adults, three children and three pets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

