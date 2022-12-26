Christmas Day fires in attics damage 3 businesses, home in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue battled two attic fires on Christmas Day: one that affected three businesses in the afternoon and one that started in a residence's chimney late at night.

The businesses' fire occurred just after 1 p.m. in the 3300 block of South U.S. Highway 1.

There were several reports of black smoke coming from the structure.

When crews arrived they found heavy fire in the attic space.

Officials said the Red Cross was called to assist two adults, three children and three pets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Then at aproximately 10:30 p.m., crews responded to the 5200 block of Indian Bend Lane in a chimney fire in Fort Pierce. The fire was called out at 11:24 p.m., but caused extensive damage to the home.

One person was treated on scene and two people were displaced.

