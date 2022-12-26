Deadly crash on US 1 in Jensen Beach causes heavy traffic delays

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A fatal two-vehicle crash in Jensen Beach snarled traffic on U.S. 1 for much of Monday.

The wreck happened at 9:45 a.m. on U.S. 1 near the intersection with Northwest Eugenia Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said a 2017 Infiniti Q60 was traveling north in the second left lane on U.S. 1 north of Eugenia Street.

At the same time, a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was heading south in the left turn lane on U.S. 1.

The truck began making a left turn to travel to an Exxon gas station along U.S. 1, FHP said. However, the front of the car collided with the truck's right side.

The driver of the truck, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by Martin County Fire Rescue. FHP did not mention if the driver of the car was hurt.

FHP said the wreck is still being investigated.

Northbound lanes were still closed at 2:45 p.m.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida's first female agriculture commissioner prepares for departure
A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
‘It makes me really happy’: Teen who walks several miles to work, school gifted car for Christmas
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash Christmas Eve in Palm Beach County
West Palm Beach family serves up hot meals on cold Christmas
Palm Beach County's top prosecutor continues Christmas Day tradition

Latest News

Christmas Day fire damages 3 businesses in St. Lucie County
Hurricanes vault 8 spots to No. 14 in AP poll
Thousands of US flights either delayed, canceled by winter storm
West Palm Beach family serves up hot meals on cold Christmas