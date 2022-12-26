Hurricanes vault 8 spots to No. 14 in AP poll

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Hurricanes soared eight spots in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll after defeating No. 6 Virginia in Coral Gables last week.

Miami (12-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) made the biggest jump of any team this week, climbing to No. 14.

It's the highest ranking for the Hurricanes since the 2017-18 season.

Virginia tumbled seven spots in the poll after the loss but is still one spot ahead of Miami at No. 13.

Both schools are ahead of perennial powerhouse schools Duke (10-3, 1-1 ACC), ranked No. 17, and North Carolina (9-4, 1-1 ACC), ranked No. 25.

After being off a week for the holidays, the 'Canes are back on the hardwood Wednesday night where they will take on Vermont at the Watsco Center at 8 p.m.

Miami will return to ACC play Friday afternoon, hitting the road to take on Notre Dame (7-5, 0-2 ACC) in South Bend, Indiana.

