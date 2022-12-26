Memorial near Loxahatchee for teen found fatally shot

Emmanuel Castaneda, 17, known to loved ones as Manny, left home a week ago Saturday to go out with friends. His mother reported him missing a few days later.

The boy's body was later found by detectives near Loxahatchee on Wednesday night in grass near a body of water separating a road from a golf course in the Bay Hill Estates community.

Another 17 year old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed carjacking in connection with the killing.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has not released the suspect's name or any other information except to say Castaneda was shot and killed.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said his office, for the most part, has discretion regarding prosecution.

"When it comes to a 17 or 16 year old who commits a violent crime with a gun, they're more likely to be tried as an adult," Aronberg said. "Our No. 1 priority is to keep the community safe."

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg outlines the parameters for charging teens as adults in criminal cases.

Aronberg said in some cases his hands are tied and suspects have to be tried as juveniles, and in others, the Legislature mandates adult charges based on the crime.

"The juvenile system is meant for rehabilitation whereas the adult system is meant for punishment," Aronberg said. "But there are some crimes that are so serious that put the community at risk that really we have no other choice but to try that juvenile as an adult -- like if it's a gun crime for example."

No one from the family wanted to talk to WPTV on Monday.

There was a memorial for Castaneda at the corner of 120th Avenue North and 75th Lane North near Loxahatchee.

At the memorial, beyond the many pictures of Castaneda with friends and family, there were punching mitts. A GoFundMe account that was set up for the family talked about the teen's love for Muay Thai, a combat sport.

The Lake Worth High School senior dreamt of joining the military.

