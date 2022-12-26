Police: Driver hits North Palm Beach officer during pursuit

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An officer with the North Palm Beach Police Department was hit by a driver Christmas night during a pursuit in northern Palm Beach County.

The officer attempted to stop a vehicle driven by John Michael Marshall of Lake Worth Beach for speeding, North Palm Beach police spokesman Sgt. Lou Pearson said.

However, Marshall, 22, failed to stop and continued north on U.S. 1 and out of the city's limits before finally stopping in the 1900 block of Kathy Lane.

Pearson said the officer gave numerous verbal commands for Marshall to get out of the vehicle, but the driver ignored those demands.

Pictures showed that a vehicle hit a tree and damaged a mailbox in the neighborhood after the...
Pictures showed that a vehicle hit a tree and damaged a mailbox in the neighborhood after the police pursuit near North Palm Beach.

Marshall then put the car in reverse and turned the car, striking the police officer in the leg and hitting a mailbox and tree, according to Pearson. The suspect then recklessly drove away from the scene.

A police pursuit continued with the assistance of neighboring agencies, police said.

The vehicle was later found abandoned a short time later.

North Palm Beach police detectives were able to identify Marshall and later arrested him.

The injured officer, whose name has not been released, was transported to the hospital and treated for undisclosed injuries.

Marshall faces charges of aggravated battery of an officer and fleeing/eluding police.

Palm Beach County jail records show he is being held without bond.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida's first female agriculture commissioner prepares for departure
A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
‘It makes me really happy’: Teen who walks several miles to work, school gifted car for Christmas
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash Christmas Eve in Palm Beach County
West Palm Beach family serves up hot meals on cold Christmas
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day

Latest News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the ball during an NFL football game...
Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again; status uncertain
Memorial near Loxahatchee for teen found fatally shot
Deadly crash on US 1 in Jensen Beach causes heavy traffic delays
Christmas Day fire damages 3 businesses in St. Lucie County