Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again; status uncertain

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the ball during an NFL football game...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms.

Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday.

It is the second time this season that Tagovailoa has been in the concussion protocol. He took a scary hit that knocked him unconscious during Miami's Week 4 game at Cincinnati. He was stretchered off the field and returned in Week 7.

Tagovailoa took another hard hit four days before the Cincinnati game during a win over Buffalo. He appeared to show concussion symptoms but was evaluated and stayed in the game. The NFL later changed its concussion protocol to mandate that any player who shows possible concussion symptoms — including a lack of balance or stability — sit out the remainder of a game.

The injury comes at a challenging time for Miami (8-7), which has lost four straight to fall to the bottom of the AFC playoff field.

