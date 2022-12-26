Thousands of US flights either delayed, canceled by winter storm

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The deadly winter storm that has hit the U.S. over the last few days continues to impact holiday travelers across the country, including Florida.

There were multiple delays and cancellations at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday morning, including flights to Newark, Islip, Boston, New Haven, New York, Atlanta and Baltimore.

More than 3,600 flights within, into or out of the U.S. had already been delayed by 11:25 a.m. Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while 1,770 flights had been canceled.

Southwest Airlines experienced more than 960 canceled flights and more than 1,130 delays just on Monday.

More than 130 flights headed to Atlanta were delayed while 90 were already canceled Monday morning, according to FlightAware.

On Sunday, Christmas saw 3,182 flights canceled and 7,841 flight delays.

Travelers are urged to check with their airline before heading to the airport.

