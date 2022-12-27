24 Haitian migrants in custody after 'smuggling event' in Palm Beach Shores

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Two dozen Haitian migrants were taken into federal custody after the boat in which they were traveling came ashore behind a Marriott Vacation Club on Singer Island.

A 33-foot boat carrying 24 Haitian migrants came ashore Tuesday morning on the beach behind Marriott's Ocean Pointe in Palm Beach Shores, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said.

Federal authorities were investigating the "maritime smuggling event," Slosar said.

The boat could be seen on the sand behind the Palm Beach Shores resort.

