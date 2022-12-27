Florida crops appear to escape damage from unusual cold

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida's citrus, fruit and vegetable crops appear to have escaped any widespread damage from some of the coldest weather in years, officials with state growers associations said Tuesday.

A cloud cover helped protect citrus trees in areas where the thermometer hovered around or below freezing, though there may be pockets of damage, said Matt Joyner, CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual.

"Indications so far are that the industry fared fairly well," Joyner said in an email. "It appears that we were right on the edge of what could have been a devastating event."

Florida's fruit and vegetable growers also reported no widespread damage to crops, though growers are still assessing the cold weather's impact, said Christina Morton, director of communications for the Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association.

"Early reports are showing growers were pretty fortunate considering how cold it got and for how long it hung around," Morton said in an email.

An iguana lies on a sidewalk on a cold morning on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Plantation, Fla....
An iguana lies on a sidewalk on a cold morning on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Plantation, Fla. Over the weekend, parts of the Florida Panhandle had wind chills that dipped into the single digits, and interior parts of central Florida had temperatures plunging as low as 27 degrees Fahrenheit.

Over the weekend, parts of the Florida Panhandle had wind chills that dipped into the single digits, and interior parts of central Florida had temperatures plunging as low as 27 degrees Fahrenheit. At Tampa International Airport, the thermometer dipped below freezing for the first time in almost five years.

Florida is the primary supplier of fresh fruits and vegetables for the rest of the country during the winter, and growers last week harvested as much of their crops as possible ahead of the Arctic blast. In the state's midsection, where blueberries, strawberries and blackberries are grown, growers used overhead irrigation to spray a protective coat of ice around the fruit.

Florida agriculture already was battered this fall by two hurricanes — Ian and Nicole. Hurricane Ian hit citrus groves hard, as well as the state’s large cattle industry, dairy operations, vegetables like tomatoes and peppers, and even hundreds of thousands of bees essential to many growers.

Citrus is big business in Florida, with more than 375,000 acres in the state devoted to oranges, grapefruit, tangerines and the like for an industry valued at more than $6 billion annually. Most Florida oranges are used to make juice, and this season’s drastically lower harvest, combined with the slam from Ian, will press prices upward and force producers to rely even more heavily on California and imported oranges from Latin America.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day
Deadly crash on US 1 in Jensen Beach causes heavy traffic delays
A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
‘It makes me really happy’: Teen who walks several miles to work, school gifted car for Christmas
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash Christmas Eve in Palm Beach County
Thousands of US flights either delayed, canceled by winter storm

Latest News

Maryland teen arrested after 'swatting' calls made in Port St. Lucie
Travel troubles continue for Southwest; 2,500 flights canceled Tuesday
All lanes of I-95 northbound back open after multi-vehicle crash
Travel woes cancel game between No. 14 Miami and Vermont