Man fills up wife’s gas tank and wins $1M in the lottery

Christian Kalil won $1 million in the lottery while getting gas for his wife.
Christian Kalil won $1 million in the lottery while getting gas for his wife.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (Gray News) – A man in Massachusetts stopped to fill up the gas tank for his wife so she wouldn’t have to do so the next morning and walked away with some extra cash.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Christian Kalil picked up a bottle of water for his hockey game while he was at the gas station and bought a $1 million winning lottery ticket at the same time.

He told lottery officials he chose the ticket because it was in dispenser number five and his son was born in the month of May.

Kalil chose to take the annual option on his prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000, before taxes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day
Deadly crash on US 1 in Jensen Beach causes heavy traffic delays
A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
‘It makes me really happy’: Teen who walks several miles to work, school gifted car for Christmas
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash Christmas Eve in Palm Beach County
Thousands of US flights either delayed, canceled by winter storm

Latest News

Travel woes cancel game between No. 14 Miami and Vermont
The U.S. faces a deadly winter storm.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
Air travelers stand in an enormous line Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Southwest Airlines...
Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations
If you are not feeling like your usual self, you are not alone. There are ways to help with the...
How to beat post-holiday bloat
FILE - This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. The attorney for...
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison