Man severely hurt in hit-and-run after recording vigil on Facebook Live

A 70-year-old man was severely injured in a hit-and-run while wrapping up a Facebook Live of a vigil to remember a Boynton Beach teenager killed riding a dirt bike one year ago.

Bryce Graham, the event organizer and a friend of the family of Stanley Davis III, identified the hit-and-run victim as the Rev. Bernard Wright, who lost in a race for mayor earlier this year. Graham told WPTV he witnessed Wright being struck right after ending his Facebook Live post.

The vigil for Stanley Davis III had begun at 6 p.m.

"Thank God the people are coming in rain, sleet or snow for this is still a movement for justice and equality and absolute accountability," Wright said during the beginning of his nearly 27-minute broadcast.

He was struck at 6:39 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal Highway, according to police spokeswoman Officer Holly Picciano.

The victim was was hit by a white Camaro. The driver left the scene and hasn't been found, according to Picciano.

Wright was taken to Delray Medical Center.

Graham said Wright is in stable condition with no internal bleeding and no brain damage. The first surgery was a success and he will have to undergo more operations, Graham said.

The vigil took place where Davis, 13, crashed his dirt bike after an attempted traffic stop by Boynton Beach police on Dec. 26, 2021. The teen was traveling 85 mph on a dirt bike at the time of the crash.

Stanley Davis III died a day after Christmas after crashing a dirt bike during the police pursuit.

Although a Florida Highway Patrol investigation found in March that Mark Sohn did not act improperly while pursuing Davis and should not face any charges, the city manager concluded that Sohn didn't adhere to policies and procedures during the events leading to the crash. He was fired.

No criminal charges have been filed.

The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Sohn and the city of Boynton Beach.

