Man severely hurt in hit-run after recording vigil on Facebook Live

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man was severely injured in a hit-and-run while wrapping up a Facebook Live of a vigil to remember a Boynton Beach teen killed riding a motor bike one year ago.

Witnessses identified the victim as Bishop Bernard Wright, who was a mayoral candidate this year.

The incident occurred at 6:39 p.m. on the 800 block of North Federal, according to police spokeswoman Officer Holly Picciano. The vigil for Stanley Davis III had begun at 6 p.m.

The victim was crossing the street and was struck by a white Camero. The driver left the scene and hasn't been found, according to Picciano.

Wright was transported to Delray Medical Center but was expected to survive injuries, Picciano said.

The vigil took place where Davis, 13, crashed his dirt bike after an attempted traffic stop by Boynton Beach police on Dec. 26, 2021. The teen was traveling 85 mph on a dirt bike at the time of the crash.

Although a Florida Highway Patrol investigation found in March that Mark Sohn did not act improperly while pursuing Davis and should not face any charges, the city manager concluded that Sohn didn't adhere to policies and procedures during the events leading to the crash. He was fired.

No criminal charges have been fired.

The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Sohn and the city of Boynton Beach.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida's first female agriculture commissioner prepares for departure
A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
‘It makes me really happy’: Teen who walks several miles to work, school gifted car for Christmas
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash Christmas Eve in Palm Beach County
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day
West Palm Beach family serves up hot meals on cold Christmas

Latest News

Police: Driver hits North Palm Beach officer during pursuit
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the ball during an NFL football game...
Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again; status uncertain
Memorial near Loxahatchee for teen found fatally shot
Deadly crash on US 1 in Jensen Beach causes heavy traffic delays