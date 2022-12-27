Man severely hurt in hit-run after recording vigil on Facebook Live

A man was severely injured in a hit-and-run while wrapping up a Facebook Live of a vigil to remember a Boynton Beach teen killed riding a motor bike one year ago.

Witnessses identified the victim as Bishop Bernard Wright, who was a mayoral candidate this year.

The incident occurred at 6:39 p.m. on the 800 block of North Federal, according to police spokeswoman Officer Holly Picciano. The vigil for Stanley Davis III had begun at 6 p.m.

The victim was crossing the street and was struck by a white Camero. The driver left the scene and hasn't been found, according to Picciano.

Wright was transported to Delray Medical Center but was expected to survive injuries, Picciano said.

The vigil took place where Davis, 13, crashed his dirt bike after an attempted traffic stop by Boynton Beach police on Dec. 26, 2021. The teen was traveling 85 mph on a dirt bike at the time of the crash.

Although a Florida Highway Patrol investigation found in March that Mark Sohn did not act improperly while pursuing Davis and should not face any charges, the city manager concluded that Sohn didn't adhere to policies and procedures during the events leading to the crash. He was fired.

No criminal charges have been fired.

The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Sohn and the city of Boynton Beach.

