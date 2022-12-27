Maryland teen arrested after 'swatting' calls made in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A 17-year-old from Maryland faces charges for three hoax "swatting" calls in Port St. Lucie, police said.

Investigators said that police in November responded to a home in the 2200 block of Southwest Marshfield Court on three different occasions for 911 calls.

The calls reported there were violent crimes involving a firearm occurring at the address.

RELATED: Swatting case poses legal challenges for police

Police said these calls generated a large law enforcement presence and utilized a substantial number of resources.

Officers were able to determine the calls were hoax incidents and the occupants of the residence were not involved.

Port St. Lucie detectives investigated the case with the Bay County Sheriff's Office and identified a 17-year-old suspect who lived in Maryland as the person responsible for making the bogus calls.

Police said the teen made the "swatting" calls because of an online dispute with another minor who he thought lived at the Port St. Lucie residence. Police said the teen is now in custody and will face charges in Maryland.

Detectives said they will continue to investigate the origin of the fake calls and make more arrests if needed.

The FBI defines "swatting" as someone who makes a hoax call to 911 to draw a response from law enforcement, usually a SWAT team.

