Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 northbound hampers traffic in West Palm Beach
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Northbound drivers are Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach are experiencing heavy delays Tuesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash.
The Florida Department of Transportation said the wreck occurred just after noon north of the 45th Street exit.
Five northbound lanes were blocked at 1 p.m., causing traffic to be backed up past the Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard exit.
It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
