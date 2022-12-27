Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 northbound hampers traffic in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Northbound drivers are Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach are experiencing heavy delays Tuesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the wreck occurred just after noon north of the 45th Street exit.

Five northbound lanes were blocked at 1 p.m., causing traffic to be backed up past the Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard exit.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

