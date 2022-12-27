Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 northbound hampers traffic in West Palm Beach

Northbound drivers are Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach are experiencing heavy delays Tuesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the wreck occurred just after noon north of the 45th Street exit.

Five northbound lanes were blocked at 1 p.m., causing traffic to be backed up past the Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard exit.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Updated: Multi-vehicle crash in Palm Beach County on I-95 North, beyond Exit 74: CR-702/45th St, and traffic backed up to Exit 71: Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. 5 Left lanes blocked. Last updated at 12:56 PM. https://t.co/W5IcKfk216 — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) December 27, 2022

