Southwest cancellations may continue for 'several days'

For Southwest passengers, Tuesday was a lot like Monday, and Wednesday won't likely be much better.

Multiple airlines were swamped by a series of cancellations and delays from a massive winter storm that hit the U.S. this past weekend.

However, as of Tuesday, many airlines had started to recover from the logjam created by the wintry weather, except Southwest.

The Dallas-based carrier had canceled 2,581 flights by midday Tuesday across the U.S., according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Southwest Airlines' aircrafts parked on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in New York. The U.S. Department of Transportation says it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm.

This figure was by far the most of any domestic carrier with Spirit Airlines having the second most with 85 canceled flights by Tuesday afternoon.

Southwest spokesman Jay McVay said at a press conference in Houston that cancellations snowballed as storm systems moved across the country, leaving flight crews and planes out of place.

"So we've been chasing our tails, trying to catch up and get back to normal safely, which is our number one priority as quickly as we could," he said. "And that’s exactly how we ended up where we are today."

Passengers stood in long lines trying to rebook their flights.

There were 16 flights, 12 of which were Southwest Airlines, canceled at Palm Beach International Airport on Tuesday, the FlightAware website said.

"I checked this morning, and (my flight) was canceled, my second leg from Baltimore to Detroit, so we're trying to get that resolved," traveler Kyran Thurmond said while waiting inside the PBI terminal.

Lisa Farris was among the travelers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Dec. 27, 2022, navigating the mass cancellations by Southwest Airlines.

More than 3,634 total flights within, into or out of the U.S. had already been delayed by 1:50 p.m., while 2,997 flights were canceled.

There were long lines and frustration at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where 85 Southwest flights were canceled Tuesday.

"We're just trying to see if we can get a refund," traveler Lisa Farris of Coral Springs said as she waited in a long line at the Fort Lauderdale airport. "We booked another flight with another airline."

The baggage area was crowded with unclaimed luggage and the line for the ticket counter had a wait of an hour or more as travelers arrived only to find out there is no flight.

Denver, Chicago-Midway, Las Vegas, Baltimore/Washington, Nashville and Dallas were all seeing more than 100 flights canceled at each of these airports.

David Slotnick at ThePointsGuy.com outlines why Southwest is experiencing thousands of canceled flights while other airlines have not been impacted as severely.

The Department of Transportation said on Twitter that it was "concerned by Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service." The tweet said the department would look into whether Southwest could have done anything about the cancellations and whether the airline was complying with its customer service plan.

Chris Perry, a Southwest spokesman, told WPTV in a Tuesday statement that they will continue operating a reduced schedule for "the next several days," flying roughly one-third of their normal schedule.

The airline is struggling to reset its network of planes and crews, according to David Slotnick with The Points Guy travel website.

Stacy Pizzaro kept a positive attitude about being stranded in South Florida, saying she was headed to the beach.

"For Southwest, they basically have to cancel all these flights, reroute everything and move planes back into position so they can start flying again," Slotnick said. "It's a difficult process, and it typically takes a few days."

Passengers on canceled flights are able to request a refund, but it still leaves them with the challenge of finding another way to fly.

"It's all good," traveler Stacy Pizzaro, who was trying to get from South Florida to Houston, said. "I'm going to get me a chair and go on the beach and get me a mojito and enjoy my stay."

Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press

