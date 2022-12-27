Travel troubles continue for Southwest; 2,500 flights canceled Tuesday

It's another day of headaches for travelers flying on Southwest Airlines.

Multiple airlines were swamped by a series of cancellations and delays from a massive winter storm that hit the U.S. this past weekend.

However, as of Tuesday, many airlines had started to recover from the logjam created by the wintry weather, except Southwest.

RELATED: Are airlines required to provide refunds, hotel rooms when flights are canceled?

The Dallas-based carrier had canceled 2,581 flights by midday Tuesday across the U.S., according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

This figure was by far the most of any domestic carrier with Spirit Airlines having the second most with 85 canceled flights by Tuesday afternoon.

Southwest Airlines' aircrafts parked on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in New York. The U.S. Department of Transportation says it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm.

Southwest spokesman Jay McVay said at a press conference in Houston that cancellations snowballed as storm systems moved across the country, leaving flight crews and planes out of place.

"So we've been chasing our tails, trying to catch up and get back to normal safely, which is our number one priority as quickly as we could," he said. "And that’s exactly how we ended up where we are today."

Passengers stood in long lines trying to rebook their flights.

There were 16 flights, 12 of which were Southwest Airlines, canceled at Palm Beach International Airport on Tuesday, the FlightAware website said.

More than 3,634 total flights within, into or out of the U.S. had already been delayed by 1:50 p.m., while 2,997 flights were canceled.

Denver, Chicago-Midway, Las Vegas, Baltimore/Washington, Nashville and Dallas were all seeing more than 100 flights canceled at each of these airports.

The Department of Transportation said on Twitter that it was "concerned by Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service." The tweet said the department would look into whether Southwest could have done anything about the cancellations and whether the airline was complying with its customer service plan.

Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press

Scripps Only Content 2022