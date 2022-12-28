Crash kills 2 people, injures another, near Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two people were killed and a teenager was hurt in a Monday night crash near Boynton Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The wreck happened just after 11 p.m. on Old Boynton Beach Boulevard near Calliandra Drive.

A Dodge Avenger, driven by Lucas Pierre, 18, was traveling westbound on Old Boynton Beach Road, approaching the intersection of Calliandra Drive at a high rate of speed, according to an incident report.

Meanwhile, a Lexus ES 300h, driven by Charles Schuchman, 63, of Boynton Beach was heading southbound on Calliandra Drive, attempting to turn left and head eastbound on Old Boynton Beach Road.

Investigators said as the Avenger began approaching the area, the Lexus entered the intersection while turning left, directly into the path of the Avenger, causing a collision.

The front of the Avenger hit the driver's side of the Lexus.

Pierre, a west Boynton Beach resident, and a 19-year-old passenger in his vehicle were taken to Delray Medical Center after the wreck. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Pierre died from his injuries.

The 19-year-old passenger's injuries were considered minor, according to the crash report.

Schuchman was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

