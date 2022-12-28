Family helped by homeless outreach team continues to make strides

About six weeks ago, WPTV introduced you to Crystal and her four kids.

They were living out of a van at one point and needed a stable place to rest their heads.

That's when the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Homeless Outreach Team came into their lives and helped them get on their feet. Now, a month and a half later, WPTV caught back up with Crystal to see how things are going.

"Things are moving quite quickly and very nicely for us. I'm very blessed and lucky for everything," Crystal said. "I was running around in my car, struggling to figure out where I was gonna shower, where I was gonna eat, how we were gonna wash our clothes to now being in a hotel, having stability, having the children being stable in their schools, having the baby stable, having everything I need for them, clothing, shoes, food, attire."

Crystal expresses her gratitude to everyone who has helped her and her children receive help during this difficult time.

The family has an extended stay in a local inn until they are able to get a place of their own. They've received donations from Adopt-A-Family, PBSO and more.

Crystal said having what she needs for her four kids, who range in age from 9 months to 9 years old, helps her be able to take the next steps toward a job and a home.

"There's been a lot of change for the positive, for the better," she said. "Even receiving so much that I'm able to give to other families, being able to receive but also giving back at the same time while moving forward so that everyone can move forward."

She said her interaction with PBSO Cpl. Adrian Maldonado, which continues today, set her on the right path.

"It's definitely been a positive impact because it's helped me realize that there are people out there who will reach out and help you, and not to be hardened by past experience, to keep yourself open that there are good people out there who are willing to help and do the right thing for you and your family," Crystal said.

The family spent a quiet Christmas together, wearing pajamas all day and watching movies.

Crystal's four children said they had an enjoyable, safe Christmas despite not having a permanent home.

"They said it was one of the better Christmases they had, so that made me feel better," Crystal said.

Next on Crystal's list is to get a job. She plans to head out to a few potential employers in the area once her children go back to school from winter break.

She is hopeful for better things to come in the new year.

"Be completely stabilized in our own place, to have a job that I can hold down, to be in good health. That we can finally start living peacefully and stable," Crystal said. "I can't wait to be in my own place and the kids have their own space. That's the next step and we're very close, meeting every goal since."

Though the family of five is currently living out of one room, Crystal heads into 2023 counting her blessings.

"Here I am still moving forward and now instead of things being taken out of my life, they are being added to my life, so the overflow of blessings is very nice, and not to forget to give back," she said.

