Man accused of running over North Palm Beach officer remains in jail

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man accused of running over a local police officer near North Palm Beach remains behind bars at the Palm Beach County Jail.

John Marshall, 22, appeared in bond court Tuesday in handcuffs and a blue prison uniform after being involved in a violent car crash that was caught on home surveillance cameras.

He's charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing/ eluding police. His bond was set at $33,000 under the condition that he'd be placed on house arrest and ordered not to drive.

According to state prosecutors, Marshall was apprehended after running over a police officer during an attempted traffic stop for speeding.

The wreck happened Christmas night along US-1 and Kathy Lane in unicorpareted North Palm Beach.

The officer suffered a broken leg and is now recovering at home.

According to court records, back in June and July, Marshall was caught driving with a suspended license. In both cases the State Attorney's Office ultimately declined to prosecute him for the charges.

Marshall is due back in court on Jan. 25.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day
Deadly crash on US 1 in Jensen Beach causes heavy traffic delays
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
‘It makes me really happy’: Teen who walks several miles to work, school gifted car for Christmas
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash Christmas Eve in Palm Beach County

Latest News

Former Baltimore Ravens player Ed Reed speaks at a ceremony to honor the 2012 Ravens who won...
Ed Reed leaving Miami to become Bethune-Cookman football coach
NTSB blames human error for 2020 plane crash that injured 7
'Christmas nightmare' starting to impact PBIA passengers' New Year's plans
Florida crops appear to escape damage from unusual cold