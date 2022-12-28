Modest Mouse drummer diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Davey Brozowski of Modest Mouse performs on day four of the Lollapalooza music festival on...
Davey Brozowski of Modest Mouse performs on day four of the Lollapalooza music festival on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Jeremiah Green, the drummer for indie-rock band Modest Mouse, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

The band's frontman, Isaac Brock, announced the news Wednesday on the band's Instagram account.

"Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp," Brock wrote. "Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he's currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference."

Green, 45, is a founding member of the band, best known for the song "Float On."

His mother, Carol Namatame, announced Green's diagnosis of stage 4 cancer in a Facebook post a few days earlier on Christmas.

Modest Mouse recently completed their 25th anniversary tour of the band's breakthrough album, "The Lonesome Crowded West" earlier this month.

Green's friend, radio DJ Marco Collins, wrote on Twitter that the drummer had been "pulled off" touring with the band while receiving treatment.

"Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send 'good vibes' (to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great," Brock wrote.

