Police: Mother tried strangling daughter, 3, before fatally stabbing her

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A South Florida mother tried to strangle her 3-year-old daughter before fatally stabbing her instead, police said.

Jellisa Baxter, 24, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Tuesday on charges first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Police said Baxter confessed to the crime in a 911 call.

According to a North Miami Beach police report, Baxter told a police dispatcher that she had killed her daughter.

When the dispatcher asked what happened, according to the police report, Baxter claimed "she strangled her at first, but when that didn't work, she stabbed her in the chest and neck."

According to the report, officers arrived at the apartment on Northeast 163rd Street and found Baxter in the living room, wearing a white robe. They also found the child on the ground with "several deep stab wounds to her chest, neck and face."

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the knife was found next to the child's body.

A motive for the killing wasn't revealed, as Baxter refused to speak with police after being taken into custody.

Baxter was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
All lanes of I-95 northbound back open after multi-vehicle crash
Deadly crash on US 1 in Jensen Beach causes heavy traffic delays

Latest News

Man accused of running over North Palm Beach officer remains in jail
Former Baltimore Ravens player Ed Reed speaks at a ceremony to honor the 2012 Ravens who won...
Ed Reed leaving Miami to become Bethune-Cookman football coach
NTSB blames human error for 2020 plane crash that injured 7
'Christmas nightmare' starting to impact PBIA passengers' New Year's plans