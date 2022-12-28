Police seek hit-and-run driver who seriously injured man in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 70-year-old man Monday during an evening of remembrance.

The family of Bernard Wright said they are devastated by the incident.

Wright was attending the vigil, organized by Bryce Graham, remembering 13-year-old Stanley Davis III one year after his death. Wright was struck just after he finished recording the vigil on Facebook Live.

Graham said he was walking across the street with Wright but stopped to speak with someone.

Wright is recovering at Delray Medical Center.

Vigil organizer Bryce Graham explains the moments before and after Rev. Bernard Wright was...
Vigil organizer Bryce Graham explains the moments before and after Rev. Bernard Wright was struck by a car.

"He is heavily sedated, because of the level of pain and injuries he has sustained; that's the best way to keep comfortable," Graham said.

Wright's family hopes the person responsible for the crash will come forward.

"The family is shattered. He is their husband, their father, their grandfather, their great-grandfather, he is their backbone," Graham said. "So, they are having a hard time and are praying for the best outcome for him."

In the meantime, a press conference will be held on Thursday at noon on the 800 block of North Federal Highway, the same location the hit-and-run occurred.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the whereabouts of the person driving a white, newer model Chevrolet Camaro at the time of the crash should call Officer Mastro at 561-742-6100.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day
All lanes of I-95 northbound back open after multi-vehicle crash
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
NTSB blames human error for 2020 plane crash that injured 7

Latest News

Amtrak routes fill up as flight cancellations continue during holiday travel
Southwest passengers face pricey alternatives
Family helped by homeless outreach team continues to make strides
Old School Square in Delray Beach reopening after closure