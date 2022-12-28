Southwest passengers face pricey alternatives

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Another round of canceled flights by Southwest Airlines left many travelers waiting or looking for other flights Wednesday.

"I was seeing one way $600, $700, and I'm just going to Baltimore," traveler Francesca Okolie, who was lucky to be on one of the few Southwest flights leaving West Palm Beach, said.

Francesca Okolie was headed to Baltimore and happy that her Southwest flight wasn't canceled.
Travel experts said some airlines are working to hold down fares in cities that Southwest serves.

"They're seeing flights that cost $800 one way, and that's a bargain right now," Kyle Potter of ThriftyTraveler.com said. "Some of the prices we are seeing, fares at $1,200, $1,500 and $2,500 each way."

Southwest had 10 cancellations at PBIA on Wednesday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, and 82 at Fort Lauderdale.

Kyle Potter outlines some of the high costs that Southwest flyers are having to spend to book a...
"I imagine, if you try to book a flight now, it's going to be expensive," traveler Irwin Timmers said.

The airline is operating at a third of its normal schedule as it tries to reset its operations after problems from last week's winter storm.

Southwest Airlines said on its website that it will honor reasonable requests for reimbursement for other air travel.

