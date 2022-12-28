Tagovailoa out with concussion; Bridgewater to start at Patriots

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during last weekend's loss to the Green Bay Packers and won't play Sunday at New England, head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday.

Teddy Bridgewater will start in Tagovailoa's place, McDaniel said.

Tagovailoa was experiencing concussion-like symptoms when he met with team doctors Monday and was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol.

This is the second time Tagovailoa has been concussed this season.

He entered the concussion protocol after he was knocked unconscious during Miami's Sept. 29 game at Cincinnati. He was stretchered off the field and returned to lead the Dolphins on a five-game winning streak.

Tagovailoa took another hard hit four days before the Cincinnati game during a win over Buffalo. He appeared to show concussion symptoms but was evaluated and stayed in the game.

The Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Patriots.

