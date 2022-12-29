14% decrease in opioid-caused deaths in Palm Beach County

Accidental overdoses contribute to 90 percent of all U.S. opioid-related deaths. Rising use of illicitly manufactured and highly potent synthetic opioids including fentanyl has likely contributed to the unintentional death rate, which surged nine-fold between 2000 and 2017, the study found.
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022
There is encouraging news about opioid-related deaths in Palm Beach County.

The latest data shows there was a 14% decrease in opioid deaths in Palm Beach County in 2021 compared to the previous year, according to a statement released Wednesday by Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

He said this statistic, provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Annual Medical Examiners Report, comes at the same time when overdose deaths increased statewide.

Opioid deaths dropped from 604 to 519 in Palm Beach County.

However, there were 6,366 deaths across Florida, up from 6,089 the year before, a nearly 5% increase.

Aronberg said most of the deaths were attributed to fentanyl or a fentanyl analog. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid up to 50 times more potent than heroin.

Fentanyl is now being found in other non-opioid street drugs at an alarming rate, the state attorney said.

To save more lives, the state attorney's office is calling on state lawmakers to pass new legislation in 2023 that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips in Florida, which can detect the presence of the deadly drug.

"We have made real progress and know there is still more work to do," Aronberg said.

