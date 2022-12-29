Abandoned house catches fire in Lake Worth area

An abandoned home caught fire early Thursday in the Lake Worth area.

The fire started about 4:30 a.m. at a two-story house on Bonanza Drive, just off Lyons Road.

Firefighters with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said they arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of the house.

The fire was under control within an hour, but firefighters remained at the scene, monitoring for any hot spots.

Firefighters said nobody was inside at the time.

Neighbors told WPTV the home had been vacant for months.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

