Abandoned house catches fire in Lake Worth area

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An abandoned home caught fire early Thursday in the Lake Worth area.

The fire started about 4:30 a.m. at a two-story house on Bonanza Drive, just off Lyons Road.

Firefighters with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said they arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of the house.

The fire was under control within an hour, but firefighters remained at the scene, monitoring for any hot spots.

Firefighters said nobody was inside at the time.

Neighbors told WPTV the home had been vacant for months.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
NTSB blames human error for 2020 plane crash that injured 7
Old School Square in Delray Beach reopening after closure
Police: Mother tried strangling daughter, 3, before fatally stabbing her

Latest News

Flight cancellations disrupt plans for cruises
Man accused of running over North Palm Beach police officer had no valid license
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as...
14% decrease in opioid-caused deaths in Palm Beach County
Amtrak routes fill up as flight cancellations continue during holiday travel