Fort Pierce restaurant offering breathalyzer, Uber to impaired patrons

By WPTV - Staff
Dec. 29, 2022
A beachside restaurant in Fort Pierce is offering breathalyzer tests and Uber rides to impaired patrons who come to eat and drink.

The manager of Archie's Seabreeze said the idea came about three months ago after noticing customers coming in impaired.

"One of the things we started doing was offering people an Uber," Suzanne Quitt said. "Whether they arrived to us altered or they had one or two drinks here, and they really weren’t feeling well, we wanted to make sure they got home safe."

Quitt said if seemingly impaired patrons agree to a breathalyzer test and the BAC is above .08 then they will offer them food.

"We offer them anything else, you know, a burger, some wings" she said, "or if they’re not feeling well, then we offer them an Uber home."

Archie's Seabreeze General Manager Suzanne Quitt explains the process of offering breathalyzer and Uber to patrons.

Quitt believes that these preventive measures will keep impaired drivers off the road and home safely.

"First of all, it helps the police department, we love the Fort Pierce Police Department. It helps keeps the road safer; it helps people arrive alive," she said. "Sometimes when you’re drinking, you might not be thinking too clearly and we can be that friend that helps them along."

Quitt said typically on a busy weekend, the restaurant would offer two to three breathalyzer tests and most people are responsive.

"I’ve had a lot of people come back the next day and say, thank you so much for not letting us get in that car, thank you for helping my friend when they weren’t thinking too clearly," she said.

The restaurant said the main goal is to make sure everyone gets home safely.

