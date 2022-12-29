Man accused of running over North Palm Beach police officer had no valid license

Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST
A man accused of running over a police officer near North Palm Beach, who remains behind bars at the Palm Beach County Jail, was driving without a valid driver's license.

John Marshall, 22, faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding police. On Tuesday, his bond was set at $33,000 under the condition that he'd be placed on house arrest and ordered not to drive.

The arrest report was released Wednesday.

After he was taken into custody, Marshall told police that in Ocala a friend let him take the 2019 red Mustang to Palm Beach County to have some work done on it.

On Christmas night he was driving with a teenage woman along U.S. Highway 1 in North Palm Beach.

Mardshall told police that he eluded a traffic stop for speeding because he got nervous since he didn’t have a driver’s license.

Marshall continued north on U.S. Highway 1 and out of the city's limits before finally stopping in the 1900 block of Kathy Lane. A mailbox and tree were damaged.

During the pursuit, he ran over North Palm Beach officer Jhamil Naim Milford, 25, who suffered a broken leg and is now recovering at home.

Marshall told authorities he didn't know the officer was hurt until he saw him on the ground.

He left the scene on foot, saying according to police, "he thought he was going to get shot, so he put the car in drive and left the scene" on foot.

After being apprehended, he told authorities he made a "stupid mistake and didn't want anyone to get hurt."

Marshall is due back in court on Jan. 25.

