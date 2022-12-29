Martin County Sheriff's Office warns of increase in boat motor, equipment thefts

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies said they've seen an uptick in marine electronics and boat motor thefts as criminals are traveling across counties to burglarize boats.

Deputies said the burglaries occur in driveways, storage facilities, and marinas at night. According to authorities, criminals work in groups to case the area prior to committing the crimes and target boat motors that do not have a locking mechanism. They are also stealing GPS, Garmins and chart plotters.

Officials advise boat owners to document the serial number of all equipment, take pictures of the items and keep them in a safe place in case of theft. They also suggest remove all valuables from your vessel when it's not in use.

If you store your boat at a marina or storage facility, deputies said, try to choose one with operating surveillance cameras. Authorities also advise placing a personal surveillance camera on the boat, specifically pointing to the console.

