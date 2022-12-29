Southwest 'very apologetic' following days of cancellations, passengers say

It seemed to be as close to normal as it could get for Southwest Airlines passengers on Thursday at Palm Beach International Airport.

This comes after the beleaguered airline said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after canceling about two-thirds of its scheduled flights in recent days.

Bob and Marita Willis arrived in West Palm Beach on a Southwest flight from Atlanta.

"They were very apologetic about what has happened to them over the last couple of days," Marita Willis said.

Bob and Marita Willis discuss what it was like flying on Southwest Airlines on Thursday amid the thousands of cancellations the last few days.

The last couple of days has been described as a meltdown for Southwest, which encountered thousands of cancellations when the holiday winter storm all but shut down the airline's scheduling system.

Airline passengers at PBIA on Thursday offered their views on what happened.

"I feel like it should be fixed by now, but I feel like it's been going on, it should be better now, like, 'get it together,'" traveler Allie Enax said. "I've always flown them. I probably still will."

Traveler Allie Enax offers her thoughts on the troubles that Southwest Airlines has encountered this week.

"I would definitely fly Southwest again," Bob Willis said. "I know they need to take care of their problems."

Meanwhile, the airline is working to apologize, refund and compensate the thousands of travelers whose holiday was impacted by the calamity.

