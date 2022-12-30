1 injured after boat catches fire off Peanut Island in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A man is recovering from minor burns after a boat caught fire Friday afternoon near Peanut Island.

The fire was reported at around 3:40 p.m. Riviera Beach Fire Rescue said six to seven passengers were on board when the fire started.

Rescue crews transported a man to St. Mary’s Medical Center for minor burns, while fire crews extinguished the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

