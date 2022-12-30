All lanes of I-95 southbound closed in Boca Raton
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Boca Raton were closed Friday afternoon after a crash involving injuries, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
The wreck was reported near the Palmetto Park Road exit just before 2:30 p.m.
Delays were occurring past the Yamato Road exit.
It's unclear how many people were injured.
Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.
Scripps Only Content 2022