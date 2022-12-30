All lanes of I-95 southbound closed in Boca Raton

All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Boca Raton were closed Friday afternoon after a crash involving injuries, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The wreck was reported near the Palmetto Park Road exit just before 2:30 p.m.

Delays were occurring past the Yamato Road exit.

It's unclear how many people were injured.

Updated: Emergency vehicles in Palm Beach County on I-95 South, beyond Exit 44: CR-798/Palmetto Park Rd. All lanes closed. Last updated at 02:37 PM. https://t.co/Yc3AbNmnVu — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) December 30, 2022

