Bicyclist dies in collision with tractor trailer on Hutchinson Island

A 61-year-old man from Canada died in a crash while riding his bike on Hutchinson Island Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. along A1A, a few miles south of Clipper Boulevard.

The road was shutdown for hours while troopers investigated.

Authorities said the man was riding his bike northbound on the sidewalk when he tried to cross the street and was hit by a tractor trailer heading south.

