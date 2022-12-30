Deputies: 'Rolling gun battle' claims life of innocent victim

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
An innocent bystander was killed Thursday near Boynton Beach after a shooting that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office described as a "rolling gun battle."

Investigators said the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Mentone Road in the San Castle subdivision.

The exchange of gunfire occurred between people inside vehicles, resulting in an innocent victim being struck and killed by gunfire, according to detectives.

The shooting victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shooting in 1200 block of Mentone Road in Palm Beach County near Boynton Beach.
The victim's name has not been released.

At the scene were several deputies, a K-9 and the mobile command unit.

