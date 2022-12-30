Florida's toll relief program starts Sunday

Frequent drivers of Florida's Turnpike and other toll roads will begin to save a little cash starting Sunday.

It's part of legislation that state lawmakers passed during a special session held earlier this month.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the toll relief package into law Dec. 15, which is an expansion of a program that started in September.

The program, which will run until Dec. 31, 2023, will automatically give drivers with 35 or more toll transactions per month a 50% credit to their account.

RELATED: Here's a look at the new laws taking effect in 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 15, 2022, to announce the state's toll relief in 2023.

This applies to tolls paid at any toll facility that accepts SunPass, E-Z Pass or other Florida transponders.

"This program is expected to benefit approximately 1.2 million drivers and will save the average commuter nearly $400 in the 2023 calendar year," Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue said in a written statement. "The Department is proud to partner with Governor DeSantis and the Legislature in supporting the people of Florida, especially in times where every bit of savings can make a difference for a family."

Credits will be applied automatically to each qualifying account.

Click here for a map of included toll facilities and more information related to the program.

Scripps Only Content 2022