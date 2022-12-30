Man hurt after shooting near Boynton Beach
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
One person was hurt Thursday evening after a shooting near Boynton Beach, deputies said.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Mentone Road.
One man was struck by gunfire, according to investigators.
Detectives were headed to the scene, which was described just before 7 p.m as "active and ongoing."
The sheriff's office did not release the condition of the victim.
