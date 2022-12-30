Neighborhood shaken after innocent bystander killed

A community was rattled after an innocent man was shot to death near Boynton Beach on Thursday night.

The victim was an unintended target in what the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office called "a rolling gun battle."

The shooting occurred along Menton Road in the San Castle community, leaving residents frightened.

"I pray to God, and just live one day at a time," neighbor Martin Alba said.

Martin Alba was among the neighbors on edge after the innocent man was killed during the gunfire.

It was a day of reflection for the community after the deadly shooting.

"If I would've gone for my regular walk, I probably would've been in the crossfire," Alba said. "[It] could've been me. [It] could've been my kids. It's just scary."

Detectives said the innocent bystander was killed when people inside two vehicles exchanged gunfire while driving through the neighborhood.

Onondieu Simon said he rents the garage apartment where at least four bullet holes were visible from Thursday's gun battle.

Onondieu Simon said he rented the apartment where the victim lived near Boynton Beach.

He said the apartment was home to the victim, his girlfriend and a young child.

Simon said they were all inside the apartment when the stray gunfire struck the victim, who he said was on a bed.

Like everyone else, Simon was unnerved by the shooting.

"Because I can be an innocent victim too. I can be hit like that," Simon said. "It could be me. It could be my kid."

While deputies patrolled the area Friday, some neighbors said deputies make their presence known here.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen in the garage door after the deadly shooting in the neighborhood on Thursday night.

"I see the police over here at least once an hour because I know my son likes looking outside the window," Alba said. "He likes seeing the cops."

There is a feeling now that the community needs to come together.

"The cops can only do so much. I feel safe with the cops because they are always around, but they can't be everywhere," Alba said. "I don’t know what is their deal, what's their beef why they want to kill each other. Figure it out. Break bread or something."

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting is still under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

The victim's name has not been released.

