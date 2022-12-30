New calf born at Lion Country Safari in need of name

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022
A new giraffe has joined the Lion Country Safari family. Now the animal just needs a name.

Lion Country Safari spokeswoman Haley McCann said a male giraffe was born Tuesday in front of visitors who witnessed the calf's birth from their vehicles.

The calf is currently bonding with his 18-year-old mother, Ayanna, in a maternity area visible to guests from the road near the end of the safari.

The new giraffe calf weighs 150 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall.
Lion Country Safari is asking for the public's help naming the 150-pound, 5-foot-10-inch calf.

The calf makes 17 giraffes in Lion Country Safari's care. It is one of the largest giraffe herds in the country.

