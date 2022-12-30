Police: 2 women escape from home where suicidal gunman barricaded himself

Two Port St. Lucie women are safe after they escaped from a home where a suicidal man armed with a gun barricaded himself inside, police said.

The incident began shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home in the 800 block of Southwest Duncan Terrace.

Port St. Lucie police said a woman was able to safely exit the home and call 911, but a second woman was still inside when the man's handgun discharged and he was struck in the hand.

Police said the other woman was soon thereafter able to escape without injury.

After the 33-year-old man communicated with police for about two hours while refusing to leave, the SWAT team was called.

Police said the man eventually walked out the front door and was taken to a hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound to his hand.

The identities of the man and women were not immediately known.

Police said the investigation was ongoing Friday morning.

