Viewing held for slain Lake Worth Community High School student

Family and friends gathered to remember a 17-year-old Lake Worth Community High School student.

A viewing for Emmanuel Castaneda was held Friday afternoon at Dorsey - E. Earl Smith Funeral Home in Lake Worth.

Police said Castaneda was gunned down by another 17-year-old. His body was found on Dec. 21 after his family reported him missing.

Castaneda, known to loved ones as Manny, will be laid to rest Saturday.

