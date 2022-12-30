Viewing held for slain Lake Worth Community High School student
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Family and friends gathered to remember a 17-year-old Lake Worth Community High School student.
A viewing for Emmanuel Castaneda was held Friday afternoon at Dorsey - E. Earl Smith Funeral Home in Lake Worth.
Police said Castaneda was gunned down by another 17-year-old. His body was found on Dec. 21 after his family reported him missing.
Castaneda, known to loved ones as Manny, will be laid to rest Saturday.
