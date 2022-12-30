Viewing held for slain Lake Worth Community High School student

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Family and friends gathered to remember a 17-year-old Lake Worth Community High School student.

A viewing for Emmanuel Castaneda was held Friday afternoon at Dorsey - E. Earl Smith Funeral Home in Lake Worth.

Police said Castaneda was gunned down by another 17-year-old. His body was found on Dec. 21 after his family reported him missing.

Castaneda, known to loved ones as Manny, will be laid to rest Saturday.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Fort Pierce restaurant offering breathalyzer, Uber to impaired patrons
Deputies: ‘Rolling gun battle’ claims life of innocent victim
Man accused of running over North Palm Beach police officer had no valid license

Latest News

Neihborborhood shaken after innocent bystander killled
Neighborhood shaken after innocent bystander killed
All lanes of I-95 southbound closed in Boca Raton
Florida's toll relief program starts Sunday