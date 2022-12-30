Woman's body found lying on U.S. 1 in Indian River County

A woman was found dead on U.S. Highway 1 in Indian River County early Friday morning, according to investigators.

The sheriff's office said they received a call from a passer-by at about 3 a.m., according to spokesman Joseph Abollo.

The victim, who was unresponsive, was discovered lying on the southbound lane in the 10300 block of U.S. Highway 1 near Sebastian.

Medical personnel arrived and the woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Abollo said the body was taken to the medical examiner's office.

The sheriff's office said they are treating the death as a criminal investigation.

The cause of death has not been released.

