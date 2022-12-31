Cameras capture chaotic shoplifting in Broward County

A shoplifter was caught on camera losing his cool in Broward County.

Deputies released surveillance video from the Rainbow clothing store, located at 3021 North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said a man entered the store at 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 7 and browsed around for about 30 minutes before abruptly trying to leave with his hands full of colorful merchandise.

However, the store was minutes from closing and the door was locked.

The man tried to kick the door open before pushing an employee to the ground.

Detectives said the man eventually realized he could simply unlock the door himself. He got away with about $200 worth of merchandise.

No one was seriously hurt.

If you know who he is, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

