Cameras capture chaotic shoplifting in Broward County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A shoplifter was caught on camera losing his cool in Broward County.

Deputies released surveillance video from the Rainbow clothing store, located at 3021 North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said a man entered the store at 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 7 and browsed around for about 30 minutes before abruptly trying to leave with his hands full of colorful merchandise.

However, the store was minutes from closing and the door was locked.

The man tried to kick the door open before pushing an employee to the ground.

Detectives said the man eventually realized he could simply unlock the door himself. He got away with about $200 worth of merchandise.

No one was seriously hurt.

If you know who he is, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Fort Pierce restaurant offering breathalyzer, Uber to impaired patrons
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
Deputies: ‘Rolling gun battle’ claims life of innocent victim
Driver airlifted to Delray Medical Center after I-95 crash

Latest News

Man arrested for deadly shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) hoists his MVP trophy after the team's win over...
Pahokee's Milton helps No. 6 Tennessee beat No. 10 Clemson in Orange Bowl
Communities celebrate Kwanzaa with dance, music, food
1 dead in crash in Vero Beach