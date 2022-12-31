Children ring in new year at Town Center at Boca Raton

The new year is nearly upon us. But in some families, not everyone is able to stay up until midnight to ring in 2023.

It was a new year on Saturday at Town Center at Boca Raton, just 12 hours earlier.

Complete with an apple juice toast and confetti, kids of all ages rang in 2023 at the popular mall.

"When you have kids that are little, they don’t stay up until midnight, so it's a good time to celebrate with them," parent Crystal Ranfone said.

From face and arm painting to a magician, the event had it all. But it was the characters from the popular YouTube show "Ryan’s World" that really stole the show.

Memories made at the mall’s second annual event.

"That’s a really important thing to give them a memory, give our children great memories that they can actually remember," said Sal Saldana, the general manager of Town Center at Boca Raton.

Complete with wishes for 2023.

