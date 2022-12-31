Children ring in new year at Town Center at Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The new year is nearly upon us. But in some families, not everyone is able to stay up until midnight to ring in 2023.

It was a new year on Saturday at Town Center at Boca Raton, just 12 hours earlier.

Complete with an apple juice toast and confetti, kids of all ages rang in 2023 at the popular mall.

"When you have kids that are little, they don’t stay up until midnight, so it's a good time to celebrate with them," parent Crystal Ranfone said.

From face and arm painting to a magician, the event had it all. But it was the characters from the popular YouTube show "Ryan’s World" that really stole the show.

Memories made at the mall’s second annual event.

"That’s a really important thing to give them a memory, give our children great memories that they can actually remember," said Sal Saldana, the general manager of Town Center at Boca Raton.

Complete with wishes for 2023.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Fort Pierce restaurant offering breathalyzer, Uber to impaired patrons
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
Man arrested for deadly shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County
New calf born at Lion Country Safari in need of name

Latest News

Man arrested for deadly shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County
Cameras capture chaotic shoplifting in Broward County
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) hoists his MVP trophy after the team's win over...
Pahokee's Milton helps No. 6 Tennessee beat No. 10 Clemson in Orange Bowl
Communities celebrate Kwanzaa with dance, music, food