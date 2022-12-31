Fake teen doctor sentenced in separate fraud in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A Palm Beach County man, who was convicted of posing as a fake doctor as a teen and was known as "Dr. Love," has been sentenced to 28 months in prison in fraud of his employer.

Malachi Love-Robinson, now 24 years old, was arrested one year ago, Dec. 30, on a felony charge of theft of more than $10,000 from a Delray Beach-based shipping company, United States of Freight. That was only 15 months after he completed a nearly 21-month sentence for practicing medicine without a license as an 18-year-old.

On Thursday, Love-Robinson pleaded guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud less than $20,000. Circuit Judge Howard Coates made the sentence concurrent and also ordered two years of probation and $10,129 in restitution.

Love-Robinson, while working as shipping broker, was convicted of having clients send money to his personal account instead of the company.

In 2018, Love-Robinson pleaded guilty to grand theft and practicing medicine without a license from a West Palm Beach office on 45th Street.

His patients say he claimed he held several degrees, including a Ph.D. and a M.D. What his patients didn’t realize was that he was just 18.

Rove-Robinson was charged with stealing more than $20,000 from an elderly Palm Beach County patient he was allegedly treating in 2015.

Love-Robinson insisted he never posed as a medical doctor, but was a naturopathic physician.

He sentenced to 3 1/2 years but was was credited for 483 days spent in jail before sentencing and was an inmate at a maximum security lockup outside Fort Myers.

