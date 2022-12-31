Man arrested for deadly shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for the murder of a young woman on Interstate 95 in November.

Jahkobi Williams, 21, was taken into custody Thursday night.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 27 on I-95 southbound between the Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard exits.

Two victims — Ana Estevez, 23, and another man whose name has not been released — were shot while driving on the interstate. Estevez died from her injuries.

A third victim in a separate vehicle — a girl — was also shot but survived.

Williams was booked into the Broward County Jail, facing one count of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

