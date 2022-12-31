Okeechobee Coutny man, 18, arrested in hit-run that killed pedestrian

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 18-year-old Okeechobee County man was arrested Thursday in a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that occurred earlier this month.

Cameron Runyon was charged with vehicular manslaughter with a bond set at $100,000, fleeing with disregard of safety of others with a bond of $25,000 and driving under the influence — causing death and failure to render aid with a bond of $250,000. He was transported to the county jail.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Dec. 11 at Southeast Fifth Street and Southwest 16th Avenue.

Runyon is accused of striking Erika Smith with his pickup truck. She sustained multiple injuries, including broken bones, and later died.

During a 911 call, a vehicle description and direction of travel was provided. Deputies were able to find the vehicle and apprehend the suspected driver near the EYDC Boys School at 7200 Hghway 441.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Fort Pierce restaurant offering breathalyzer, Uber to impaired patrons
Deputies: ‘Rolling gun battle’ claims life of innocent victim
Man accused of running over North Palm Beach police officer had no valid license

Latest News

Fake teen doctor sentenced in separate fraud in Palm Beach County
Trump paid only $750 in taxes each in 2016, 2017
No. 14 Miami wins 9th straight, topping Notre Dame 76-65
Bicyclist dies in collision with tractor trailer on Hutchinson Island