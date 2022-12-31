Okeechobee Coutny man, 18, arrested in hit-run that killed pedestrian

A 18-year-old Okeechobee County man was arrested Thursday in a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that occurred earlier this month.

Cameron Runyon was charged with vehicular manslaughter with a bond set at $100,000, fleeing with disregard of safety of others with a bond of $25,000 and driving under the influence — causing death and failure to render aid with a bond of $250,000. He was transported to the county jail.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Dec. 11 at Southeast Fifth Street and Southwest 16th Avenue.

Runyon is accused of striking Erika Smith with his pickup truck. She sustained multiple injuries, including broken bones, and later died.

During a 911 call, a vehicle description and direction of travel was provided. Deputies were able to find the vehicle and apprehend the suspected driver near the EYDC Boys School at 7200 Hghway 441.

