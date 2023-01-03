2 cruise ships rescue migrants on board small boats

The Monroe County sheriff is now calling the wave of migrants arriving in the Florida Keys a “crisis.”

Over the past few days, at least 500 migrants, many arriving in small boats made landfall.

Officials said at least 30 people from two groups were found in the middle keys on Monday. Over the weekend, 300 came on shore in the Dry Tortugas.

Meanwhile, WPTV received footage from passengers aboard one of two cruise ships that rescued migrants off the coast of Cuba this week.

A passenger from West Palm Beach sent WPTV photos and videos from the Celebrity Beyond cruise ship.

On Monday, the cruise ship helped rescue 19 people from a small boat as the ship was passing Cuba headed back to Fort Lauderdale.

Video shows them using what looks like make-shift oars to steer the small boat. Once rescued by the cruise line, they were reportedly given food, water, and a change of clothes before being turned over to the Coast Guard.

Another cruise ship, the Carnival Celebration, also reported rescuing five migrants from a makeshift boat Monday.

