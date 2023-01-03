Band auctioning BMW to raise funds for London trip

The Sounds of Success Community Marchingsaid they only community marching band that has been invited to London Band Weekin June.

Their goal is to take 100 band members including chaperones across the pond. The ambitious group said it estimates that it will cost about $5,000 per person including accommodations, passports, airfare, and equipment repair/replacement.

But to get London, they are asking for the community's help. They are auctioning off a 2023 BMW 330i and a 2023 Hyundai Venue and other prizes.

"I am hoping and praying that we can get as many people as possible to donate so that all the kids can go," said Bernadette Kyle, who has three children in the band.

The group needs 3,500 people to purchase a $100 raffle ticket. To purchase a raffle ticket,click here.

Kyle said she think the once-in-a-lifetime trip will have lasting impacts on the students.

"The kids have a broader idea of what the world is like what people are like, it'll open their minds open their brains to all the possibilities that they can do and go and places they can see," Kyle said.

Many parents on Tuesday said the London trip will be lifechanging for the band members.

"This is a wonderful thing. These kids are doing positive things. They are staying off the streets. They're learning instruments. They're learning music and music transpires to a lot of things in education. So we just want everybody in the community to please help," said Kyle, who is also a teacher.

Kyle said participating in Sounds of Success has made a huge difference in her kid's lives.

"I see the change in them. They've become more responsible. They care about what they're doing, and it's just been a great thing for them. Really," Kyle said.

