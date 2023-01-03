Crash injures 4 pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Police are investigating after a crash on New Year's Eve injured four pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach.

On Monday night, the Delray Police Department reported the people were struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound in the 800 block of East Atlantic Avenue near the Intracoastal bridge at 11:08 p.m.

Three were transported to the hospital with injuries and the fourth person was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

Several witnesses came forward and provided details to investigators. The driver is cooperating with police and video of the crash was obtained by police.

If any other witnesses have information about this crash, please contact THI Charles Reed at 561-243-7888 ext. 2921.

